Pete Alonso faces 'straightforward' Mets decision this offseason
While the general feeling around the New York Mets isn't very positive right now (at least among Mets fans), the same can't be said for slugger Pete Alonso.
This is because Alonso's home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider on August 12 was the 253rd of his career, thus making him the Mets' all-time home run leader. This massive milestone is just another reason to adore Alonso, who has been a Mets fan favorite ever since he made his New York debut in 2019.
But for many, all of this celebrating Alonso has also brought back to mind that the Polar Bear has an option to opt out of the second year of his two-year, $54 million contract this upcoming offseason and enter free agency.
MLB Expert Assesses Pete Alonso's Opt Out Decision
CBS Sports MLB writer Mike Axisa doesn't see a world where Alonso doesn't enter free agency, which he conveyed in an August 13 article that predicted player option decisions.
"This one is pretty straightforward. Alonso can opt out of a $24 million salary for 2026 and he will do that barring injury over these next few weeks. His contract amounted to $30 million in 2025 with a $24 million insurance policy in case of injury or poor performance, which hasn't happened," Axisa wrote.
"Alonso will head back into free agency and hope to secure the long-term deal he was unable to land this past offseason," he added.
Alonso's Comments About New York Mets Future
Just because Alonso is almost guaranteed to opt out of his deal after this season doesn't necessarily mean his time playing for the Mets will end after 2025.
This is shown by his comments when speaking with the media after New York's August 12 game, where he said, “I love the city of New York, I love the fanbase. It’s been great. The business is the business side. If they choose to go in another direction, but for me it’s been an absolute treat and pleasure playing here," per an X post from SNY.
"This group is really special... and was one of the biggest reasons why I came back. Not only the talent, but the people here," Alonso added. "Not just on the team, the coaching staff, all of the people here that work in the clubhouse, the front office, and obviously the training room. We just have an incredible group here that has a great purpose, and it has been great playing here.
"I hope it doesn’t end," Alonso concluded of his New York tenure.
Mets fans are hoping the same.