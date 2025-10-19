Pete Alonso fits well with Mets' bitter NL East rival
It will be fascinating to see how former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's free agency market shapes up this offseason.
While several teams showed interest in Alonso before he re-signed with the Mets last offseason, the career year he put together in 2025 suggests that he's going to have more potential suitors than last winter, and he should be able to secure the long-term deal that he sought last offseason but ultimately didn't receive.
Read more: Francisco Lindor Drops 3-Word Reaction to Shohei Ohtani’s Historic Dodgers Game
Mets fans want Alonso to remain in Queens. However, if the 30-year-old is going to be wearing another team's jersey come Opening Day 2026, the New York faithful would much prefer that they don't need to see Alonso in the opposing dugout often.
The unfortunate reality is that one of the Mets' biggest rivals seem to make a lot of sense for Alonso and would be a major player in signing him in the months to come.
Why Pursuing Pete Alonso Makes Sense for Washington Nationals
In an October 17 article, FOX Sports explained why the Washington Nationals are one of Pete Alonso's best free agency fits.
"After designating veteran Nathaniel Lowe, who Washington acquired last offseason, for assignment in August, the Nationals need a first baseman. At the plate, Alonso would provide Washington, which was 24th in MLB in home runs and 20th in runs this season, with a much-needed power threat to plug in the middle of its order behind 2025 All-StarJames Wood, 2024 All-Star CJ Abrams and outfielder Daylen Lile, among others," the article wrote.
"With a proven commodity in the everyday order, the Nationals' offense would become less inordinately reliant on the likes of former No. 2 overall draft pick Dylan Crews and other first-round picks like third baseman Brady House and outfielder Robert Hassell III to blossom into All-Star-caliber players. The Nationals haven't dished out a nine-figure contract to an external free agent since signing Patrick Corbin in the 2018-19 offseason. Alonso presents a chance for Washington to add roster credibility and a player who fills a need."
It then continued, "Alonso could move the needle for Washington, but there's a franchise that the first baseman would help in a more profound way."
There's no doubt that Alonso would be a huge asset to the Nationals' lineup. And this team seems poised to become competitive in the years to come, considering the young talent on their roster right now.
If Alonso were to join Washington in free agency, it would be interesting to see what sort of reception he would receive at Citi Field the first time he played there in 2026. But that's still a long way away.