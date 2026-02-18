Pete Alonso Puts Mets in Rearview Mirror With This Message

While the New York Mets did a great job retooling their roster this offseason to compete in the NL East once again in 2026, it remains to be seen whether the team's offensive acquisitions will replace what Pete Alonso brought to the team.

Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency this past offseason after spending his entire big league career with the Mets (he made his debut in 2019). Not only was Alonso one of baseball's premier power hitters during that time (as shown by his holding the Mets' franchise record in career home runs), but he was a key part of their clubhouse chemistry and camaraderie.

New acquisitions Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Robert Jr., along with returning stars like Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, should do a solid job of keeping the Mets' offense afloat with Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil no longer around. But even if the Mets' offense is better this season than it was last year, fans will still have a hard time getting used to the Polar Bear not playing first base at Citi Field.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso's Honest Mets Message Turns Heads

However, it appears that Alonso has already moved on from his former team, which was made clear by quotes he made when speaking with David Lennon of Newsday for a February 17 article.

When asked if leaving the Mets bothered him, Alonso said, “For me, there’s no need to think about the what-ifs and the hypotheticals because I’m so appreciated here." He then added that he's so happy and comfortable in Baltimore that he doesn't feel a need to look back on his time in New York.

Alonso then said that there's no reason to think about anything else aside from bringing a World Series to Baltimore.

He added that he's "Beyond grateful for the experience” of playing in New York and is appreciative of everything that occurred in the past. But he's more than ready to put all of that in the rearview mirror.

Starting over with the #Orioles, Pete Alonso already looks right at home this spring training. Maybe because now he has a team that loves him back. #Mets https://t.co/L3r0NQ1jhP — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 17, 2026

“I’d like to think I made a lot of great memories, and I’ll carry those memories for the rest of my life," Alonso added of his Mets tenure.

While Alonso's sentiment will be nice for Mets fans to hear, it also might make moving on from him that much tougher.

