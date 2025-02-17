Pete Alonso on Mets return: 'For me this was it'
Despite the long and even intense negotiations between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso, the power-hitting first baseman knew that Queens was the right spot for him to continue his playing career.
On Monday, Alonso met with reporters for the first time since re-signing with the Amazins' and made it very clear that once the offseason came to an end, he wanted to don Mets colors when Opening Day arrived.
"For me, this was it," Alonso said bluntly. "Throughout the entire offseason we had the best dialogue from the Mets and that was it for us, this was the best opportunity for me and I'm just really happy."
These are very telling words from Alonso on his desire to remain in Flushing, Queens, especially after this offseason saw the Toronto Blue Jays initially having a strong interest in signing the 30-year-old first baseman.
But during a secret meeting in Tampa on February 4 that included Alonso, his agents Scott Boras and Mike Fiore, owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns, the two sides eventually agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the first season. Alonso will be paid $30 million this season, the highest AAV of any first baseman in the league.
"It's no secret that David and Steve came down and met with me. I respect that so much and I appreciate that," Alonso said of that meeting with Cohen and Stearns.
Alonso also talked during his press conference about how teammates such as Sean Manaea, Brandon Nimmo, and Ryne Stanek implored him to come back. Alonso also said that Francisco Lindor encouraged him to return; Lindor reportedly told Mets management to try and get a deal done with the slugger.
Now that Alonso has arrived in Port St. Lucie, Florida, he will look to rebound after a down year on offense by his lofty standards. He slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI, with a career-worst .788 OPS.
However, his 226 career home runs are the second most in MLB since 2019 (behind Aaron Judge), and Alonso is just 27 home runs away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history. With the opportunity to pass Strawberry and be a part of Mets immortality forever, Alonso was asked about that chance.
"Of course I've given it thought," Alonso responded. "To be able to have that is special... if that were to happen, that's something I've been thinking about."