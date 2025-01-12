Pete Alonso Predicted to Sign This Short-Term Deal With The Mets
With spring training on the horizon, one thing remains the same this winter: the New York Mets and free agent first baseman Pete Alonso have yet to agree on a new contract.
After six seasons in the major leagues, Alonso is now a free agent for the first time in his career but his free agency process hasn't quite gone as he or the rest of the league anticipated.
Alonso's 2024 season didn't produce quite the same numbers he has strung together in past seasons, which is why in this latest prediction, the Polar Bear will end up taking a short-term deal this offseason.
In a January 12 article, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic predicted the 30-year-old slugger would sign a three-year, $93.3 million deal to return to the Mets.
"Agents, including Alonso's representative, (Scott) Boras, routinely try to establish records of some sort in contract negotiations," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "A $31.1 million average annual value would set a record for a first baseman, beating Miguel Cabrera's $31 million AAV in his eight-year, $248 million extension with the Detroit Tigers that ran from 2016 to '23, his age-33 to 40 seasons."
This latest prediction comes after MLB analyst and former Mets GM Jim Duquette said in an X post on Friday that Alonso's camp reportedly offered the Amazins' a three-year deal with opt outs.
Despite slashing just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI, alongside a career-worst .788 OPS, Alonso has still proven to be one of the league's most prolific power hitters. Since making his major league debut in 2019, his 226 career home runs are the second most since entering the league that year, only trailing Aaron Judge; he's also just 26 home runs away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in Mets history.
With no other teams across the league expressing a huge amount of interest in Alonso, it seems like it's only a matter of time until he ends up signing this predicted short-term deal to remain a Met.