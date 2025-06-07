Pete Alonso's best start ever is fueling New York Mets
Where would the New York Mets be without first baseman Pete Alonso?
Despite becoming the first National League team to reach 40 wins in the 2025 MLB season, the Mets’ offense has been anything but consistent. They continue to struggle with runners in scoring position and remain streaky at the plate. Through it all, Alonso has been the one constant, coming up clutch time and time again, and playing some of the best baseball of his career.
After Friday night’s win over the Colorado Rockies, Alonso is batting .298 with 15 home runs and a .977 OPS — but it’s his league-leading 57 RBIs that truly underscore his impact. Alonso has repeatedly delivered in the biggest moments.
With runners in scoring position, Alonso is hitting a scorching .358 with seven home runs, serving as the Mets’ most reliable and dangerous bat in clutch situations. For context, the rest of the Mets' lineup is batting just .194 with RISP — a staggering gap that highlights just how much weight Alonso is carrying on his shoulders.
Whether it’s a two-out rally or a late-inning deficit, he’s consistently answered the call while the rest of the offense struggles to find rhythm.
Alonso is off to arguably the best start of his career, showing the growth and maturity of a more polished hitter than the young player who burst onto the scene in 2019. Back then, he made an immediate impact by breaking the all-time single-season home run record for a rookie with 53 homers, setting the bar incredibly high.
Now, with several seasons under his belt, Alonso is combining his raw power with improved plate discipline and situational hitting, making him an even more dangerous and complete offensive threat for the Mets.
After his game-winning hit on Friday, Francisco Lindor praised Alonso’s remarkable season, suggesting it could be one of the best ever by a Met.
"I think this is going to be the best year of his career, God-willing. He's going to keep up doing what he's doing, and I think he's going to end up with one of the best Mets seasons ever, probably," Lindor said.
Lindor’s comments may very well hold true, as Alonso continues to be the driving force behind an offense that has yet to fully come together as a cohesive unit.
As Alonso inches closer to breaking the Mets’ all-time home run record, currently held by Darryl Strawberry at 252, the excitement around his historic chase continues to build. There are just 12 home runs separating him from franchise history,
Over the years, Alonso has worked to silence critics by developing into a complete hitter and proving he is more than just a power hitter, and this season, that growth is clearly on display.