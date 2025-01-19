Inside The Mets

Pete Alonso's Potential Return to Mets 'Still on Table', Per Insider

The New York Mets are aren't done speaking with Pete Alonso, according to one insider.

Grant Young

Jul 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
After slugger Pete Alonso reportedly rejected a contract offer from the New York Mets that was a three-year deal in the $68 million to $70 million range (according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post), it was reported that the Mets were pivoting away from trying to re-sign Alonso and would look elsewhere to bolster their roster.

This news sent shock waves throughout the MLB community, specifically among Mets fans. Alonso has become a beloved Mets player since debuting with the team in 2019, and hearing that New York's front office was allegedly ending negotiations with him was a tough pill for many to swallow.

However, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray revealed in a January 16 article that, according to his sources, the Mets aren't actually done courting Alonso.

"That belief, stemmed from a reported three-year offer in the $68-70 million range, is valid," Murray wrote after addressing the perception that Alonso returning to New York seems unlikely.

"But the reality is that Alonso returning to the Mets is still on the table. The two sides have talked recently and it's clear that each side is the best fit for each other."

It's fascinating to hear that the two sides are still engaged in discussions, and that there still seems to be a chance that Alonso could come back to Queens next season.

This is a developing story, and will continue to be as long as Alonso remains available on the open market. But Mets fans might have more reason to be optimistic about the Polar Bear than they may have initially believed.

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

