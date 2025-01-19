Pete Alonso's Potential Return to Mets 'Still on Table', Per Insider
After slugger Pete Alonso reportedly rejected a contract offer from the New York Mets that was a three-year deal in the $68 million to $70 million range (according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post), it was reported that the Mets were pivoting away from trying to re-sign Alonso and would look elsewhere to bolster their roster.
This news sent shock waves throughout the MLB community, specifically among Mets fans. Alonso has become a beloved Mets player since debuting with the team in 2019, and hearing that New York's front office was allegedly ending negotiations with him was a tough pill for many to swallow.
However, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray revealed in a January 16 article that, according to his sources, the Mets aren't actually done courting Alonso.
"That belief, stemmed from a reported three-year offer in the $68-70 million range, is valid," Murray wrote after addressing the perception that Alonso returning to New York seems unlikely.
"But the reality is that Alonso returning to the Mets is still on the table. The two sides have talked recently and it's clear that each side is the best fit for each other."
It's fascinating to hear that the two sides are still engaged in discussions, and that there still seems to be a chance that Alonso could come back to Queens next season.
This is a developing story, and will continue to be as long as Alonso remains available on the open market. But Mets fans might have more reason to be optimistic about the Polar Bear than they may have initially believed.