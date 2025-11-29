Mets' top competition for Pete Alonso becoming clear

It's no secret that the New York Mets are far from the only team that has an interest in signing slugger Pete Alonso this winter.

Alonso probably would have been among the most prized free agents available if he had had a down year in 2025. But Alonso had the opposite of a down year, posting the best batting average of his MLB career (.272), the best OPS since his rookie season (.871), the second-most RBIs in a single year (126), and playing in all 162 games for the second consecutive year.

Read more: What Mets might trade for 8-time All-Star

Defensive struggles aside, that's the type of player that every team wants hitting in the middle of their lineup. And Alonso is in an even better position compared to when he was a free agent last year, since there's more of a first base market. He has stated that he's willing to play DH if it makes sense, and he has proven that he's worth a longer-term deal that teams were hesitant to give him last winter.

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) celebrates a solo home run against Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been multiple teams that have asserted their interest in Alonso and are already talking to his camp right now. The Mets are one of these, of course, and remain among the favorites to sign him.

But there's one other team that comes up just as (if not more) often as the Mets when Alonso's name is mentioned.

Insider Links Pete Alonso to Red Sox (Once Again)

In a November 27 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed that the Boston Red Sox are keen to sign Alonso and at least one of the other top free agents available. This isn't surprising, largely because just about every insider has conveyed that Boston is keen on signing the Polar Bear this winter.

On November 26, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic said the Red Sox are "going hard" on Alonso during an appearance on MLB Network's Hot Stove show.

If the Red Sox don't re-sign Alex Bregman, what will be their next move?



“To us, that says they're going hard after [Pete] Alonso. Schwarber in the mix as well…”@jcmccaffrey | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/x58mGGxjtg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 27, 2025

Alonso does make a lot of sense for Boston on paper. They could use more production from their DH spot, and there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding first baseman Triston Casas after he suffered a left patellar tendon rupture that ended his 2025 season in the Red Sox's May 2 game against the Minnesota Twins.

David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office will have their work cut out for them when trying to outbid Boston for Alonso's services over the next couple of months.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles