Pete Alonso Sends Message on Mets Future, Playoff Chances
Amid what could be his final homestand as a member of the New York Mets, star slugger Pete Alonso remains optimistic about his future with the team.
Prior to the Mets' 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Alonso told Joel Sherman of The New York Post he has a "gut feeling" things will work out. When asked whether his positive outlook was tied to the Mets' playoff chances or his own long-term future with the club, the first baseman smiled and replied, "Both."
That being said, Alonso clarified that this feeling is not due to any recent negotiations on a contract extension, but it's what he wants to believe. He is also expecting to play October baseball at Citi Field.
Alonso, 29, will become a free agent at the season's end. In 151 games this year, the Mets’ slugger has posted career lows in OPS (.805) and home run percentage (5.1%). While those are solid numbers for many players, they fall short of the high expectations placed on the four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion during a contract year.
“Yeah, this year necessarily isn’t my standard,” Alonso told Sherman. “But, for me, we still have [11] games left and the biggest thing I want to do is win and I want to contribute to a winning culture — and this group is fantastic. Whatever happens in free agency happens. I’m not really too concerned about that.”
Tuesday’s win provided a significant boost to the Mets' playoff hopes. Along with their victory, both the Braves and Diamondbacks lost, moving New York two games ahead of Atlanta in the standings and tying Arizona for the second NL Wild Card spot.
With Francisco Lindor sidelined by a back injury, the Mets have relied on Alonso to lead the way. He addressed the team in a clubhouse meeting on Monday, sharing how much the culture and the group mean to him.
“I wanted to say something from the heart to the fellas,” he told Sherman. On Tuesday, Alonso backed up his words, launching his 33rd home run of the season in a three-hit, five-RBI performance.
Following Wednesday's series finale against Washington, Alonso and the Mets will close out the regular season with 10 crucial games against NL contenders — four against the first-place Phillies, three against the Wild Card-chasing Braves, and three against the NL Central-leading Brewers.