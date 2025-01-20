Pete Alonso Still Viewed as Best Fit for Mets
One of the biggest stories in the baseball world last week was the New York Mets reportedly pivoting away from prioritizing re-signing longtime slugger Pete Alonso after Alonso rejected a three-year contract offer from the Mets that was the $68 million to $70 million range (according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post).
While this major news convinced many fans that there was no chance Alonso would be returning to Queens in 2025, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray revealed in a January 16 article that, "The reality is that Alonso returning to the Mets is still on the table. The two sides have talked recently and it's clear that each side is the best fit for each other."
So it sounds like there's still a chance the Polar Bear will be back. This optimistic take was echoed by MLB.com writer Thomas Harrigan, who listed the Mets as Alonso's best fit in a January 19 article.
"By virtue of their record-setting deal with Juan Soto, the Mets have already secured a place among this offseason’s big winners," Harrigan wrote. "However, as New York looks to solidify its standing among the top contenders in a stacked National League, the club’s lineup is arguably still a big bat short, with one obvious hole to fill: first base, the spot Alonso has held in Flushing since his debut in 2019.
"As a result, we aren’t ruling out the Mets as a destination for the slugger, even with Thursday's reports that the team has pivoted to other options after negotiations with Alonso fell apart," he added.
It was announced on Monday that the Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Anthony Santander. Given that the Blue Jays were seen as a top potential fit for Alonso, this signing makes him heading to Toronto less likely.
This may open the door for the Mets even more.