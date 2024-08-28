Pete Alonso Ties 'Childhood Hero' in New York Mets History
The New York Mets picked up an impressive 8-3 win on Tuesday over the Arizona Diamondbacks to improve their record to 69-63.
Each game is vital for the Mets, who remain three games back of the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
First baseman Pete Alonso got the Mets on the board first in the 2nd inning with his 28th home run of the season. And this home run was a significant one as it tied him with franchise legend Mike Piazza for third on the Mets' all-time home run list at 220.
Winning is of ultimate importance, but for Alonso there was no downplaying the home run, noting to reporters that "Mike (Piazza) was a childhood hero of mine so that's really special."
Home run No. 220 for Alonso came in 3,029 at-bats over 816 games with the Mets. To put that in perspective, Piazza totaled this mark in 3,478 at-bats over 972 games with New York.
Former outfielder Darryl Strawberry is the Mets' All-Time Leader in home runs with 252. Next on the list for Alonso to catch is David Wright, who sits at 242 round trippers.
However, Alonso is set to become a free agent following the season and questions remain whether or not he will return. Per multiple reports, Alonso is expected to seek a long-term deal of at least $200 million and it's unknown if the Mets will meet his asking price. There is also a possible bidding war that could take place between the Mets and Yankees for Juan Soto, and paying for both stars doesn't seem to be realistic.
Alonso is slashing .245/.330/.470 with a .800 OPS, 28 home runs and 72 RBI. He is unlikely to reach 40 home runs for the third straight season but should surpass 30 home runs for the fourth consecutive year.