Pete Alonso ties Mets record amid multi home run game
After cooling off offensively during the month of May, Pete Alonso has heated back up for the New York Mets.
With a 6-1 victory in game three of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, the Mets clinched the season series against the reigning World Series champions. Alonso played a major factor in New York's win by accounting for five of his team's six runs; he slugged a two-run homer in the first inning, and later mashed a whopping 447-foot three-run homer in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.
This season has been an excellent start for Alonso, who returned to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal after a dramatic free agency process. After Wednesday's monster game, the Polar Bear made some franchise history along the way for the Amazins'.
According to Sarah Langs, after hitting two home runs last night, Alonso has 22 career multi-home run games, which ties him with former team captain David Wright for the most by a Met in team history.
Langs also noted more Mets records that Alonso approached or surpassed last night. Alonso's 11 career games of 5+ RBI surpassed Wright for the most such games in franchise history; his 53 RBI in the Mets' first 62 games of the regular season are also the second most in franchise history, behind only the 57 RBI from Alonso himself during the Mets' first 62 games of the 2022 season.
After a disappointing season last year by his standards, Alonso has not let that season translate into this year. The 30-year-old is batting .290/.386/.563 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI, the latter being tied with Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs for the most in the National League. Alonso's two home runs last night increased his career total to 240, three behind Wright for second all-time in team history and 13 behind Strawberry for the franchise record.
If Alonso continues on this offensive tear at the plate, the slugger could soon set more records for the team that drafted him back in 2016.