Pete Alonso passes Howard Johnson on Mets' all-time RBI list
With a three-run home run in yesterday's 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies, Pete Alonso moved into sole possession of fourth place on the New York Mets' all-time RBI list, surpassing Mets great Howard Johnson.
Now, only three names remain ahead of him: David Wright (970), Darryl Strawberry (733), and Mike Piazza (655).
"This franchise has been around for a long time. There's been a ton of great players that have come through here, so it's really special," Alonso said after the game.
But RBI isn't the only statistic Alonso continues to climb the ranks in. He currently sits third in Mets history in home runs (238), trailing only Strawberry (252) and Wright (242).
Ever since Alonso made his debut in 2019, when he broke the single-season rookie HR record with 53, Alonso has been incredibly consistent and reliable in the Mets lineup. The 30-year-old has appeared in at least 150 games in each of his five full 162-game seasons, including all 162 in 2024; he also played in 57 of a potential 60 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In a sport where the best ability is availability, he's been as dependable as they come.
Despite some dips in batting average, like his .217 mark in 2023 and a .240 clip in 2024, the Polar Bear has always brought the power. Excluding 2020, Alonso has hit 30 or more home runs and recorded at least 85 RBI each year; since his debut, Alonso ranks second in Major League Baseball in total home runs with 238, trailing only Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (253).
So far in 2025, Alonso shows no signs of slowing down. With 12 home runs and 46 RBI through June 1, he's well on pace to extend his streak of at least 30 HRs and 85 RBI. But what may be most impressive this year is his improved plate approach and discipline.
Alonso is currently batting .288. That mark, if maintained in that range, would easily be his career-best. A big reason why that average is as high as it is due to improved plate vision and discipline: his walk percentage is up to 11.6% from 10.1% in 2024, and his strikeout rate has decreased from almost 25% to just around 21%.
If the Polar Bear keeps producing like this, he'll continue climbing the Mets' all-time charts and make it incredibly difficult for the franchise to not want him back. Alonso has a player option after the 2025 season, and with each milestone he hits, he's proving just how valuable he is to the organization's future.