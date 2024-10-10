Phillies' Slugger Says New York Mets Not a Better Team Than Us
When the New York Mets took a 2-1 series lead at home on Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Nick Castellanos issued a warning.
“If we're able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that they do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5,” Castellanos confidently stated.
For much of Wednesday’s NLDS Game 4, it seemed Castellanos’ attempt to rally his team was paying off. Starting pitcher Ranger Suárez worked his way out of early trouble, stranding runners in scoring position in the first two innings, while the Phillies grabbed a 1-0 lead on a fielder’s choice in the fourth.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Francisco Lindor happened.
Just like in the regular season finale, when his ninth-inning homer clinched a postseason spot in Game 1 of a doubleheader, the Mets’ shortstop came through in the clutch again, this time with a go-ahead grand slam.
If not for the sold-out Citi Field crowd erupting in cheers and countless strangers hugging all around, you might not have realized the magnitude of the moment. Lindor casually trotted around the bases, not even cracking a smile, as if it were just another spring training game. Yet, in reality, it was a career-defining swing, one that sent the Mets to their first NLCS in nine years.
After the game, Castellanos reflected on the Phillies’ abrupt end following a first-round bye.
“Is there a lot of things that we could’ve done better? Yes. Is there things that we could’ve done different? Yes,” Castellanos said. "Do I think that they were a better team than us? No. But this series, they were.”
The Phillies, who reached the NLCS in 2022 and 2023, finished six games ahead of the Mets in the 2024 regular season standings, securing the NL East title. However, the Mets outplayed their division rivals by 10 games over the final four months and, including the playoffs, won the season series 9-8. Castellanos, who batted .412 during the NLDS, acknowledged the Mets' remarkable turnaround during his postgame interview.
“Instead of feeling sorry for myself, I’m gonna give them credit because right now the Mets are playing really good baseball. They’re hot,” Castellanos said. “Watching them early in the year in April and May and seeing how Jose Iglesias unified them, getting the city to buy into something bigger, is nothing short of incredible. Give them their credit—they beat us.”
The Mets will face the winner of the Padres-Dodgers series, which will be settled in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday. Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET in either San Diego or Los Angeles.