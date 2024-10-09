Phillies Slugger Sends Warning to Mets After NLDS Game 3 Defeat
With the New York Mets' dominant 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday, they are now one victory away from ending their NL East rival's season and advancing to the NLCS.
An undeniable factor of Tuesday's win was Citi Field's raucous home crowd. The stadium was sold out at 44,093 fans, all of whom seemed to be making their presence felt while willing their Mets squad to a decisive victory.
Now New York has an opportunity to finish Philadelphia once and for all at Citi Field on Wednesday. While Game 4 isn't necessarily a must-win for the Mets, they would surely rather end the series at Citi Field than have to travel to the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park for Game 5.
And this is the exact message that Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos echoed after Tuesday's game.
When asked by the media what the Phillies' approach is to prepare for tomorrow's game, Castellanos said, "I think instead of just flushing it and forgetting it, I think right now it's really important to embrace what the situation is," per SNY. "If we lose, we're going home. Baseball is over for us.
"And it's a great opportunity because if we're able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that [the Mets] do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5," he added.
Castellanos — who hit a walk-off against the Mets to win Game 2 of the NLDS — is surely right about that. Which is why the Mets will want to close the series at home on Wednesday.