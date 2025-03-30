Pros and Cons from New York Mets' Opening Series against Astros
The New York Mets had a difficult task opening the 2025 season on the road against the Houston Astros, who have won the AL West eight of the last nine years and still have one of the best teams in the major leagues. Let's view the pros and cons to the Mets' opening series.
As is typically the case throughout the league, pitching is ahead of hitting early in the season. The Mets slashed .136/.260/.216 in the series with only 12 hits and five runs scored. No matter how you cut it, even against one of the top staffs in the league, that's struggling, to say the least.
Despite the general ineptitude at the plate, there were a couple of bright spots. After striking out to end the opener with the tying runs on base, Juan Soto rebounded with his first of what should be many home runs for the Mets. His blast in the 3rd inning of Friday's game helped propel the Mets to a 3-1 victory.
The other positive at the plate was from catcher Luis Torrens, who went 2-for-7 with two doubles. But the rest of the Mets went a combined 7-for-72 for an abysmal .097 batting average; in particular, Francisco Lindor went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts from the leadoff spot.
Looking at another pro was the excellent effort across the board from the pitching staff. Starters Griffin Canning, Clay Holmes, and Tylor Megill allowed a combined five earned runs in 15.1 innings for a solid ERA of 2.93. Megill, who recorded the only Mets' win in the series, allowed only three hits and a run with six strikeouts in five innings.
The bullpen was absolutely outstanding. Eight relievers combined to allow only three hits, no runs, and nine strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work. Closer Edwin Diaz hit 98 mph in a one-two-three inning save in his lone appearance.
Read More: Mets starter Tylor Megill rides improved slider to dominant outing versus Astros
The Mets resume play Monday in Miami against the Marlins. David Peterson, Kodai Senga, and Clay Holmes are the scheduled starters as the Mets look to win a series before heading home to face the Toronto Blue Jays.