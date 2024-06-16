Red-Hot Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Reaches Rare Career Milestone
This is one question mark that has proven to have some production left in the tank.
New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte is having a bounce-back season after struggling in 2023 coming off double groin surgery.
And on Friday, Marte reached a very rare career milestone when he stole the 350th base of his career, making him the only active player in baseball to reach this feat. Marte is no. 112 on the all-time list of base stealers, and no current MLB player is close to catching him.
Marte had an All-Star campaign in his first season with the Mets in 2022, but only stole 18 bases. He also missed close to a month of action after fracturing his middle finger after getting hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh in early-September of that season. Last year, he somehow swiped 24 bags despite not being fully healthy and appearing in only 86 games.
This year, the 35-year-old looks rejuvenated and is already up to 12 stolen bases through 61 games. Not to mention, he is scorching hot at the plate, slashing .391/.440/.630 with a 1.030 OPS, two home runs and 10 RBIs across his last 15 games. In the past week, he is hitting .440 with a 1.180 OPS, and in his previous 30 games he is batting .316 with a .864 OPS.
Overall on the season, Marte has produced a .286/.337/.432 slash line, a .769 OPS, seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He is also back to being a threat on the base-paths with his speed and ability to steal bags.
The Mets are 10-4 in their last 14 games, have won 8 of their last 10, and have climbed back to 32-37 and two games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.
With Edwin Diaz and Francisco Alvarez now back from the IL, plus Marte and J.D. Martinez swinging hot bats, the Mets have a shot to re-assert themselves into the conversation as postseason contenders.