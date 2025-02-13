Red Sox nearly pivoted to Nolan Arenado before landing Alex Bregman
Former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on February 12.
The deal includes player opt-outs after the 2025 and 2026 seasons and was about $10 million more per year than other teams were offering Bregman, according to an X post from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.
The New York Mets were among several teams who had expressed interest in Bregman at various points this offseason. However, it seemed that the only realistic possibility for Bregman to come to Queens was if Pete Alonso signed elsewhere, which would have prompted the Mets to move Mark Vientos to first base.
But Alonso re-signed with the Mets, keeping Vientos at third and causing the Mets to exit the Bregman sweepstakes.
Another third baseman whose name has been spoken often across this offseason is St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado. While Arenado is still under contract, the Cardinals have been actively trying to trade him to help kickstart their rebuild.
Because of this, Arenado and Bregman were the two best third basemen who could potentially be joining new teams this offseason. And according to a report from Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI, the Red Sox weren't prepared to come up empty-handed without one or the other.
"Sources: Red Sox were prepared to pivot to a Nolan Arenado trade if they couldn’t land Alex Bregman in free agency
"Arenado’s chances of being dealt have seemingly decreased with BOS signing Bregman," Ragazzo wrote with a February 13 X post.
With Boston no longer being an option for Arenado, it seems that teams like the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, or Houston Astros (all of whom showed interest in signing Bregman) have now become his most likely trade destinations.
