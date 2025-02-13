Mets previous free agent target Alex Bregman signs massive contract with Red Sox
A former free agent target of the New York Mets and the top remaining free agent on the board has found a new home in the AL East.
As first reported by The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, former Houston Astro Alex Bregman has finally signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The three-year deal is for $120 million with player opt-outs after the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Bregman was linked to a slew of teams throughout the offseason including the Mets, the New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Chicago Cubs and Houston. At one point, it even appeared that Bregman would return to Houston but in the end, the Red Sox were willing to pay $10 million more per season than any other suitor.
Before the Mets reunited with first baseman Pete Alonso last week, it was reported that they were interested in signing Bregman. Although the two players are the same age, Alonso offers a lot more power and a much cheaper contract. Alonso agreed to sign a two-year contract worth $54 million with a player opt out after 2025.
Source: What Mets Offered Pete Alonso Before Reaching 2-Year Agreement
The addition of Bregman puts the Red Sox in a positional pinch. The team’s best offensive player Rafael Devers also plays third base so Bregman will likely be switching to a new spot defensively despite winning a Gold Glove at the hot corner last season.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Bregman is expected to play second base in Boston.
Last season, Bregman led the majors with 103 putouts and led the American League with 242 assists, 23 double plays, and a .972 fielding percentage. Bregman is also durable and has led the American League in games played at third base for three consecutive seasons.
As for the Mets, the team was happy to reunite with Alonso ahead of the start of Spring Training. Alonso will slot back in at first base with 2024 breakout star Mark Vientos remaining at third base. This was the Mets' preference throughout the entire offense.