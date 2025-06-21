Reed Garrett's struggles continue as Mets drop seventh straight
The New York Mets' woes continued on Friday.
Hoping to get back on track in their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York's losing ways continued as they dropped their seventh straight game on Friday to the Phillies, 10-2, to fall out of first place in the NL East.
Despite the game remaining close, as the Mets and Phillies were deadlocked at two entering the bottom of the seventh. Reed Garrett came on to pitch in the bottom half of that inning and it all unraveled from there.
Garrett gave up back-to-back doubles to Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner, which resulted in the Phillies taking a 3-2 lead. After issuing a walk to Kyle Schwarber and giving up an RBI single to Alec Bohm, Garrett exited his outing without recording an out.
In total, the righty reliever was charged for four earned runs after Justin Garza allowed both of the baserunners inherited from Garrett to score. Garza also struggled with his command, and eventually gave up a bases-clearing double to Bryson Stott that cap off a six-run inning for Philly. Even though the Mets' offense and bullpen continue to struggle during this seven-game slide, Garrett is perhaps the biggest story.
Friday's outing marks the second straight relief appearance in which Garrett struggled. On Tuesday, he gave up a game-tying three-run double to Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves, which resulted in Atlanta ultimately winning the game in extra innings. At the start of June, Garrett had an impressive 0.68 ERA; the 32-year-old has since seen it climb to 2.45, as he has gone 1-2 over his last seven relief outings with a 9.53 ERA across 5.2 innings.
With the Mets now seeing one of their most trusted arms out of the bullpen struggling immensely during this seven-game losing streak, nothing has gone right for this ballclub. They will now look to avoid losing their eighth straight on Saturday with Griffin Canning on the mound for them against the Phillies' rookie right-hander Mick Abel, whom they will face for the first time.