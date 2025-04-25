Reliever Brooks Raley returning to the Mets on one-year deal
The rich get richer for the New York Mets' bullpen.
Just an hour before the Mets begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that New York is reuniting with reliever Brooks Raley on a one-year deal. The contract includes a team option for the 2026 season and is pending a physical.
The lefty has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury last season for the Mets, which resulted in Raley needing an internal brace installed. The 36-year-old held a bullpen session last week with 13 teams on hand, including the Mets, who will now bring back the setup reliever to an already dominant New York bullpen.
Sherman also reported that Raley's doctors believe that he can begin throwing in rehab games in June.
The Mets first acquired Raley from the Tampa Bay Rays on December 7, 2022, and the veteran reliever turned in a very impressive 2023 campaign. In 66 games for the Amazins', Raley went 1-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 54.2 innings, with 61 strikeouts and three saves.
Raley also started the 2024 season in the Mets' bullpen and looked excellent again, posting eight scoreless relief outings to begin the year. Unfortunately, his promising season would come to a screeching halt with the aforementioned elbow injury; the Mets later announced on May 21 that he would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Raley was additionally set to hit free agency at the end of the year, which made his injury even more devastating.
If Raley's rehab process goes smoothly without any hiccups, the lefty hurler will be yet another addition to a Mets bullpen that enters Friday's game against the Nationals with the second-best bullpen ERA in all of baseball at 2.35.