Former Mets reliever holds bullpen session for MLB scouts
You can never have enough bullpen depth, especially when a team has late October aspirations.
And as good as the New York Mets’ bullpen has performed this year, there’s always room for additional roster depth.
On Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that former Mets reliever Brooks Raley held a bullpen session for MLB scouts that afternoon. Sammon revealed that there were representatives for at least a dozen MLB teams in attendance at Dr. Meister’s TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic facility in Arlington, Texas.
Raley, 36, last pitched in the major league for the Mets in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. At this point, it is expected that Raley will be able to return to MLB action in the second half of this season, making him an attractive addition for playoff-bound bullpens.
The veteran southpaw was highly effective in his short tenure in Queens. Across 74 appearances with the Mets, Raley posted a record of 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and three saves. According to FanGraphs, he has been highly effective against left-handed batters. Raley has allowed a career batting average of just .191 and just seven home runs to lefties since he entered the league in 2012.
Raley has had a unique career with a large gap on his resume between 2014 and 2020, when he played in the KBO in South Korea. In five seasons for Busan’s Lotte Giants as a starter, Raley posted a 48-53 record with a 4.13 ERA over 910.2 innings.
In 2020, Raley returned stateside when he signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. He would go on to play with the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays before landing with the Mets in 2023.
The Mets' bullpen currently only has two left-handed pitchers: offseason acquisition A.J. Minter and Danny Young. Given the plethora of injuries that have impacted the rotation already this season, the Mets could be in the market for added depth, considering their hot start to the year. It was not revealed if the Mets were one of the teams in attendance for Raley’s session.