Report: 'Increasing Optimism' Sean Manaea Could Return to Mets
DALLAS - The New York Mets may have won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but they appear to be far from finished this offseason.
On Monday night, SNY insider Andy Martino reported from Winter Meetings in Dallas that there is a sense of "increasing optimism" that the Mets and left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea could potentially reunite this winter.
Per Martino on Mets Hot Stove:
"Towards the end of the season my read on this if you're the Mets was we love Sean, we appreciate Sean, but that market might outpace where we go on starting pitching. But the vibe I'm getting now is that they love him so much that they might be willing to stretch a little," Martino said.
"If someone comes in with five or six years for a pitcher already in his 30s, he's probably going to that team. But it seems as if the Mets have remained in contact and remain feeling pretty good about that."
Manaea endured a breakout year in his lone season with the Mets in 2024, where he emerged as the team's ace in the second half of the campaign. The southpaw posted a 12-6 record, a 3.47 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 184 strikeouts across 181.2 innings (32 starts). He also produced a 2.65 ERA in his first three postseason starts before allowing five runs in a short final outing in Game 6 of the NLCS.
Manaea will be pitching in his age 33 season in 2025, so the Mets and other teams seem to be reluctant when it comes to giving the veteran lefty more than 3-4 years on a long-term deal.
That being said, the Mets' rotation currently features Kodai Senga, who was limited to one regular season start in 2024, David Peterson, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes and Tylor Megill. Manaea had a strong season with the Mets and the hope is that he will be able to replicate that success if he were to return to Queens.
Manaea said late in the season that he would "love" to be back with the Mets. Time will tell regarding whether a reunion comes to fruition.