Report: Mets Infielder Brett Baty is Drawing Trade Interest
While much of the focus on the New York Mets’ offseason activity has centered on the free-agent market, the trade market may also be heating up, according to a recent report.
In an article published Friday by Mike Puma of The New York Post, teams were reported to have inquired about third baseman Brett Baty in trade discussions this winter. Puma clarified that the Mets are not actively shopping Baty, nor are they in a rush to move him, but they are listening to offers and could be open to trading him for pitching, depending on how free agency unfolds.
If top free-agent target Juan Soto signs with the Mets, it could increase the likelihood that they do not re-sign Pete Alonso and instead shift Mark Vientos to first base, creating an opportunity for Baty to reclaim the third-base job. Conversely, if the Mets fail to land Soto, they may prioritize re-signing Alonso, which could make it more difficult for Baty to find regular playing time in Queens.
Baty earned the starting third base job out of spring training, but struggled offensively, hitting just .225/.304/.325 with four home runs, three doubles, 16 RBIs, and 15 runs in 49 games through May 30. He lost his starting job to Vientos by mid-May.
Vientos, 24, had a breakout season, finishing with an .837 OPS and 27 home runs in the regular season, then continuing his strong play in October. Meanwhile, Baty logged just two big-league at-bats after May 30.
Baty, 25, showed promise in Triple-A Syracuse, where he posted an .854 OPS and 16 home runs in 269 plate appearances, though a broken finger in late August sidelined him for much of the final month of the minor league season.
Drafted 12th overall in 2019, Baty made his MLB debut in 2022. Through 169 big-league games over three seasons, he owns a .607 OPS. Despite a slow start to his career, scouts remain optimistic about his potential.
"(Baty) has exceptional power, and there's a lot to like," one scout told Puma. "He's got rare power, it's unique, and at times he's an inch away with his swing mechanics from being a more consistent, higher batting average, high on-base guy, as well. That is a normal process to go through. He's at a good age to be figuring out stuff. I don't want to take the next three or four years, but Baty is still 25, so it depends on what the Mets do."
Even if the Mets decide to sell low on Baty, they have considerable infield depth. In addition to Vientos, who can play both corner infield spots, the Mets feature NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor at shortstop, former NL batting champion Jeff McNeil at second base, and prospects like Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio on the 40-man roster.
Additionally, No. 2 prospect Jett Williams is nearing a big-league call-up, having earned his first promotion to Triple-A at the end of the 2024 season. He is expected to play second base or center field at the next level, with Lindor blocking him at shortstop.
Despite Baty adding second base to his defensive repertoire in Triple-A this past season, the Mets have other versatile infielders who could step in that spot if they receive an offer they like this winter.