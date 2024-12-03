Report: Mets Interested in Ex-Braves All-Star Hurler
The New York Mets made their first major pitching free agency acquisition of the MLB offseason on Sunday when they announced the signing of Frankie Montas.
While bringing Montas to Queens is a solid move that helps address the starting pitcher deficiency the Mets currently have, there's little doubt that David Stearns is just getting started when it comes to bringing fresh arms to his team.
In addition to seeking more starting pitching, the Mets will also likely be looking for reliable relievers who can help bridge the gap between their starters and closer Edwin Diaz.
And according to MetsmerizedOnline.com Editor-in-Chief Mike Mayer, the Mets' front office already has their eye on one reliever.
"Sources: Mets have shown interest in free agent reliever Mike Soroka.
"The 27-year-old had a 2.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 36 innings as a reliever in 2024. (4.74 ERA overall)," Mayer wrote on X Monday evening.
He later added in a subsequent post that Soroka has a, "2.31 ERA at Citi Field".
While this is the first time that Soroka has been linked to the Mets, he could make a lot of sense for New York.
Granted, Soroka's 0-10 win/loss record in 2024 does not look good. But that was largely because he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox, who were historically bad last season.
Despite this, Soroka proved that he's capable of excelling in a relief role. And given that Spotrac projects he'll receive a three-year, $10 million contract this offseason, the Mets could be getting an elite reliever at a bargain price if they decide to sign him.