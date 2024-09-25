Rest of Mets-Braves Series Postponed Setting up Controversial Doubleheader
The final two games of a pivotal series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed due to inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Helene.
As a result, the Mets will likely be forced to travel back to Atlanta on Monday to play the Braves in a doubleheader. The first game is set to begin at 1:10 pm EST with the second game coming 40 minutes after the final out of Game 1.
Of course Monday was supposed to be an off-day before the Wild Card series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The series between the Mets and Braves has major playoff implications, and will be played if that is still the case beyond this weekend.
The Mets will now have to find a way to travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for three games, while the Braves will await the arrival of the Kansas City Royals.
Should both the Mets and Braves clinch playoff berths over the weekend, it will be up to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to decide if the doubleheader needs to be played or not if it will only determine seeding.
The Mets entered Wednesday a half game up on the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card, who are a half game up on the Braves in the third spot.
It would not be an ideal situation if the Mets have to travel back to Atlanta on Monday. Should they clinch a playoff berth against the Braves, they would then either have to travel to San Diego or back to Milwaukee for Game 1 of a Wild Card series the following day, depending on whether they get the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.