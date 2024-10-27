Rival All-Star Named Best Fit For Mets in Free Agency, Per Insider
The New York Mets could do something they haven't done in the Steve Cohen era.
They could also go against doing something that president of baseball operations David Stearns has stayed away from in his career.
That would be handing out a long-term deal to a starting pitcher.
With Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all expected to go to free agency, the Mets will need to make moves to rebuild their starting rotation in the offseason. They could certainly bring back any of these arms, particularly Manaea, who emerged as their ace after changing his arm angle mid-season.
However, there are some intriguing options on the open market, including left-handed All-Star Max Fried, a staple in the NL East rival Atlanta Braves' rotation for the past six seasons.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently released his Top 45 MLB free agents list for the 2024-25 offseason and ranked Fried No. 5 overall.
Per Bowden on Fried:
"Max Fried has a career record of 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA and 3.29 FIP. He’s made two All-Star teams, won two Gold Glove awards and finished top-five in the Cy Young Award voting twice," Bowden wrote. "He’s made 28 to 30 starts in three of the last four seasons but has dealt with injuries, including left forearm neuritis each of the last two years. Therefore, his medical reports will determine whether he lands a market-rate deal or has to take a lesser contract. The Braves have tried over the last several years to extend Fried to no avail. They’ll keep trying this offseason and wait to see how he fares in the market, but they definitely want him back."
Bowden named the Mets as one of the teams that Fried best fits on. The Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox were also listed.
Bowden predicted that the 30-year-old will land a deal of six-years, $174 million.
Fried is coming off a season in which he went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.33 FIP, 166 strikeouts and 128 ERA+ in 174.1 innings (29 starts).
Fried spent time on the 15-day IL with forearm neuritis in 2024 and was limited to 14 starts in 2023 due to a forearm strain, hamstring strain and finger blister.
Fried would upgrade the Mets' rotation significantly, but dishing out a long-term deal to a starter that is already 30 is a risk.
Time will tell whether Stearns and the Mets decide to pull the trigger on a long-term contract for a starter. For now, Fried is viewed as a fit and would likely be a boost at least in the short-term.