Ryan Helsley gets honest about not earning Mets closer role after trade
In the weeks leading up to the July 31 MLB trade deadline, it was exceedingly clear that the New York Mets were going to make at least one move to bolster their bullpen, as that was arguably their most pressing need.
And New York's front office addressed that need in a major way by acquiring former St. Louis Cardinals closer, two-time NL All-Star, and 2024 NL Reliever of the Year, Ryan Helsley.
Helsley had continued to be dominant during the 2025 campaign, as he amassed a 3.00 ERA, 21 saves, and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched as the Cardinals' closer before getting traded to New York on July 30. Since joining the Mets, Helsley has thrown three scoreless innings and tallied five strikeouts working as a set-up man in front of Edwin Diaz.
Helsley Not Concerned About Not Being Mets Closer
Many elite relievers would lament losing the opportunity to be a team's closer, especially when it has nothing to do with performance.
However, Helsley made it clear that he's not upset about Diaz being New York's ninth-inning man instead of him, which was conveyed in a Q&A with Steve Serby of the New York Post that was published on August 9.
"I always tell people, they ask if it’s any different, I don’t think so. I’m trying to throw up a zero, no matter what inning I’m in. I’m trying to help the team win. No matter what inning I get, whether it’s three outs or just one out or finish an inning whatever the case may be, I’m trying to throw up a zero no matter what inning it is," Helsley said when asked whether he's bringing a closer's mentality to the eighth inning for New York.
When Serby followed up asking Helsley, "Do you miss closing?", he responded by saying, "I just like being a part of the team, just getting outs and helping the team anyway I can."
Mets fans have got to adore this unselfish mindset from Helsley, as he clearly just cares about contributing to a winning team rather than amassing saves to his career stat line.
There's no doubt that Helsley is going to be a massive benefit for New York if they reach the postseason, given how crucial reliable late-inning arms are at that point in the year. But the team will need to start playing better if they're going to make it to the postseason.