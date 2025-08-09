Ex-Mets GM explains best approach for Pete Alonso contract negotiations
New York Mets fans have enough to be worrying about right now, given that their beloved club has love five straight games, dropped nine of their last 10, has a 18-29 record since June 18, and is now 3.5 games back from the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East heading into their August 9 tilt against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Therefore, one of the last things fans want to think about right now is the fact that star slugger Pete Alonso could be departing Queens via free agency this upcoming offseason.
Alonso is all but guaranteed to opt out of his current deal and test the free agency waters, just like he did last year. This is especially true, given that Alonso is producing one of the seasons of his career to this point and will command a lucrative (and likely long-term) deal as a result.
Former Mets GM Zack Scott Speaks on Pete Alonso Contract Extension
Zack Scott (who was the Mets' GM between January 2021 and September 2021) was a guest on an August 9 episode of Sal Licata's WFAN Radio show. And at one point in their conversation, the topic of how Scott would handle Alonso's contract negotiations came up.
"A front office perspective is always forward-looking. It's always, 'What are we buying? What kind of performance can we expect, reasonably, over the term of this contract we're talking about?'" Scott said when asked about how he'd handle Alonso's upcoming contract negotiations if he were David Stearns.
"So [Alonso] is going to decline. It's inevitable. We don't always know when. There are some things you can learn from looking at players of his type... those guys might not age great, and that's why you might be a little more cautious," he added.
"So it's hard. And I think Stearns handled it well the past offseason... [Alonso] was on pace to have an outstanding year... He has fallen off a little bit in the past month or so. But I don't think [Stearns] will change the approach. I probably wouldn't. I would probably play hardball," Scott added.
When Licata asked whether he'd invest in Alonso long-term, Scott said, "I wouldn't go too long. He's another year older... I just think he doesn't have anywhere to go other than DH as he slows down."
Scott's sentiment about these upcoming negotiations does make a lot of sense, despite it likely not being what Mets (and more specifically Alonso) fans want to hear.