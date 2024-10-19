Ryne Stanek, Edwin Diaz Lead Gutsy Outing By Mets' Bullpen
Despite a 12-run explosion from their lineup, the New York Mets' victory in Game 5 of the NLCS wasn't easy by any means.
As the Mets fought with their season on the line, the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup tried their hardest to end the series by tallying six runs of their own, courtesy of a huge game from No. 9 hitter Andy Pages. Additionally, starting pitcher David Peterson and relief pitcher Reed Garrett weren't particularly sharp; the former lasted just 3.2 innings while allowing six hits and four walks (but just two runs), while the latter surrendered a three-run homer to Pages in the fifth inning to make things interesting.
That's when Ryne Stanek crashed the stage.
The hard-throwing righty began his night by striking out Shohei Ohtani to end the fifth, but began the sixth by giving up a solo homer to Mookie Betts that made it 10-6. From there, Stanek wouldn't let another Dodger reach base as the Mets restored their momentum; having never gotten more than six outs in a single outing in his career, Stanek ended up recording seven outs on 31 pitches (21 for strikes).
"This time of year, you’ve got to be ready for anything," Stanek said after the game. "I was ready to do whatever it took to get the job done for the boys... We haven’t done anything easy, so we might as well do it this way. It’s an opportunity to do something special. Why stop now?"
After his heroic performance, Stanek handed the ball to closer Edwin Diaz, who had become quite accustomed to multi-inning appearances lately. Tasked with getting the final six outs, the flamethrower demonstrated both his durability and dominance by throwing only 23 pitches (16 for strikes) and allowing just one hit while striking out two.
Naturally, Diaz was brimming with confidence after one of the most important games of his career.
"We've got a really good team and we trust ourselves," Diaz said. "We've come from a lot of adversity, and I think we can beat them."
New York's bullpen has struggled against the Dodgers for the most part; outside of Stanek and Diaz, the relief corps has an 8.52 ERA and 1.95 WHIP through these five NLCS games. However, the two high-velocity righties have combined for a 1.28 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in the series.
While it's unlikely that Stanek will be available for Game 6 after his 31-pitch outing, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will almost certainly deploy Diaz in Sunday's game. Regardless, both relievers will be integral towards New York's effort to win the series after previously trailing three games to one.