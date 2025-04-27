Scouts predict Pete Alonso's free agency interest amid hot start with Mets
The New York Mets' fantastic 19-9 record to start the 2025 regular season has been owed in part to the staggering success that first baseman Pete Alonso has amassed at the plate.
Through New York's April 27 game against the Washington Nationals, Alonso is hitting .333 with a 1.097 OPS, 6 home runs, and 26 RBIs, which is tied for the second-most in the entire MLB. He appears to be making hard contact with every at-bat and is coming through in just about every clutch situation he has faced to this point.
Of course, there was a point a few months ago where it seemed like Alonso would never wear a Mets jersey again. He ultimately re-signed with the team in February, putting pen to paper on a two-year, $54 million contract that includes a player opt-out after the first season.
There's little doubt that Alonso will exercise that opt-out and enter free agency once again after the 2025 season ends, presumably in order to seek a longer-term deal. And according to an April 26 article from Will Sammon of The Athletic, where Sammon spoke with several anonymous MLB scouts, it seems likely that Alonso will have his desires granted.
Read more: Mets star addresses 'stupid' mistake made in loss
“Best I’ve ever seen him,” one NL Scout said of Alonso, per an aggregated version of Sammon's article that was posted on Bleacher Report on April 27. “I’ve seen the peaks of power. But those would typically come with more strikeouts, less on base. This is the complete package.”
Another scout said, "There will be some regression, of course. But if he has the kind of season it looks like he may have, it was a great strategy on his part to have the player option for Year 2, and I would think there would be some teams lining up for three or four years.”
It remains to be seen whether the Mets will be one of the teams willing to offer Alonso a longer-term deal if (and when) he opts out of his current contract later this year.