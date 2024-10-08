See it: Pete Alonso Gives Mets Early Lead With Another Home Run
NEW YORK - Pete Alonso has rediscovered his power stroke at the right time.
The New York Mets' first baseman put his team ahead first in Game 3 of the NLDS at Citi Field, slugging an opposite field solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning against Philadelphia Phillies right-handed starter Aaron Nola.
Alonso's homer traveled 385 feet and hit off the face of the second deck in right field. The long ball had an exit velocity of 108.1 mph.
This was Alonso's third home run of the postseason in 18 at-bats. It was also his third homer to the opposite field in the playoffs as well.
Coming into Game 3 of the Wild Card series, Alonso had not homered since September 19 in a game against the Phillies at Citi Field. However, since his go-ahead three-run homer lifted the Mets over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round, he has gone deep twice more.
The Mets need Alonso to continue his power-hitting ways if they hope to extend this magical run in October.
Alonso, who is coming off a bit of a down year, can also increase his stock with a big postseason as he gets set to reach free agency for the first time in his career this winter.
As of the top of the fourth inning at Citi Field, the Mets lead the Phillies 1-0 behind lefty-handed starter Sean Manaea who is through 3.1 shutout frames thus far on 48 pitches.