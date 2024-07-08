Shocking Stat Revealed Amid New York Mets' All-Star Snubs
It's safe to say at least two New York Mets' stars were snubbed from the National League All-Star team.
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and shortstop Francisco Lindor were left off the NL All-Star roster despite the fact that they're both having strong campaigns after slow starts.
Nimmo is second among NL outfielders in fWAR with a 2.8 mark and Lindor has an fWAR of 3.5. As SNY pointed out, Nimmo, Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker are the only three hitters in the league that are in the NL's top 15 in WAR that were not selected to the All-Star team.
Walker is having a stellar season in Arizona with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, a .268 average and a .853 OPS. He has also slugged five homers in his past seven games, but still did not make the All-Star squad.
Back to the Mets, Nimmo was actually second in WAR among NL outfielders prior to the All-Star break back in 2022, but was left off the All-Star team in that year too.
Lindor joined the Mets ahead of the 2021 season when New York acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Guardians. He has put up big numbers offensively during his tenure in Queens and has also played a Gold Glove caliber shortstop. However, he has surprisingly not made the All-Star team or won a Gold Glove with the Mets.
The Mets' lone All-Star this year is first baseman Pete Alonso, who has 18 homers, but only a .789 OPS, which is low in comparison to his career norm of .860. Alonso will compete in the Home Run Derby as he shoots for his third title in the contest.
Nimmo and Lindor could still make the All-Star team as replacement players. But for now, they have been shockingly snubbed.