Should Mets be concerned with Mark Vientos' hitting woes?
Heading into the New York Mets' April 14 game against the Minnesota Twins, Mets third baseman Mark Vientos had the 14th-worst WAR (-0.4) among all qualified MLB hitters. While he did hit a double and record an RBI during that game, it didn't affect his WAR rating.
The Mets have managed well enough without Vientos producing on offense, which is shown by their 11-4 record headed into Tuesday's game against the Twins. However, if New York wants to reach their lofty goals for this season, one would imagine that Vientos would need to get back on track.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer expects him to do so, which is why he conveyed Vientos' slump as a "Low" concern meter in an April 15 article.
"One of the remarkable things about Mark Vientos' 2024 breakout is just how consistent he was. His OPS never got lower than .837, if you can believe it," Rymer wrote.
Read more: Expert indicates 'high' concern for Mets closer Edwin Diaz's slow start
"This is why it feels so weird that he's this cold out of the gate in 2025, with eight hits and no home runs to show for 58 at-bats. The entire Mets' offense has been slow to wake up, sure, but this is something else.
"Yet this is also a case where there's an apparent method beneath the madness," he continued.
"Vientos is bordering on being too passive on in-zone pitches, but he's lopped a big chunk off his 2024 chase rate and has benefited accordingly. He only has four more strikeouts (13) than he does walks (nine) after whiffing 102 more times than he walked in 2024."
Rymer concluded by writing, "Only 33.3 percent of Vientos' batted balls have been 95 mph or above, but his average exit velocity is a sturdy 90.0 mph and he's getting the ball in the air more often than not. It'll do for a sign that he hasn't sacrificed power after hitting 27 homers last year."
In other words, it seems that there's a light at the end of the tunnel for one of the Mets' most lethal offensive weapons.