Expert indicates 'high' concern for Mets closer Edwin Diaz's slow start
New York Mets fans have got to feel like they have one of the world's best relievers in Edwin Diaz. And rightfully so, as Diaz has proven time and time again over the past decade that when he's at the top of his game, there are no relievers who can compete with his dominance.
Then again, consistency is a crucial quality when it comes to assessing a reliever. And while Diaz is unbeatable at his best, he isn't always at his best — which can make for a frustrating experience for Mets fans.
Diaz hasn't been at his best for most of this 2025 season. And in an April 15 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer explained why this slow start from New York's bullpen anchor is "high" on his concern meter.
"Edwin Díaz has a 7.94 ERA through six appearances, in which he's given up six hits and four walks, plus two hit-by-pitches and four wild pitches," Rymer wrote.
"Yet the Mets like what they see, with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner saying (via Mike Puma of the New York Post) on Saturday: 'Overall, the stuff and the spin rates and all those things are pretty normal.'
"However, it's hard to determine what Hefner is looking at. Both the average velocity and average spin rate on Díaz's fastball are down from 2024, as is his overall whiff rate from 38.8 percent to 33.3 percent," Rymer continued.
"It would also be understating it to say the righty is struggling to find the strike zone. Only 42.9 percent of his pitches have hit it, which is low even for a reliever."
Rymer concluded by writing, "It's still worth having faith in Díaz because of his track record, not to mention how well he recovered after struggling badly enough to lose his job early in 2024. But for now, it suffices to say this year's struggle is not a mirage," and then listed his concern for Diaz as "high".
One would imagine that Diaz will right the ship at some point. But these stats Rymer is alluding to are alarming.