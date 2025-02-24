Should the Mets add to rotation with Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea out?
The Mets are just a week into spring training and are already down two starting pitchers when Opening Day arrives at the end of March. Frankie Montas will miss at least the month of April dealing with a lat strain. And now Sean Manaea is expected to begin the season on the IL with an oblique strain.
It's not the finest start for a Mets rotation that had a bit of depth going into spring training. A six-man rotation with two extra pieces has suddenly become a six-man rotation with no extra pieces.
Sure, the Mets have an option in the minor leagues like Brandon Sproat, but when it comes to major league starting pitching depth, the rotation is suddenly thin thanks to the quick injuries to Montas and Manaea. It currently consists of Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes as the front three and then Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and Paul Blackburn as the last men standing.
The Mets can open the season with a normal five-man rotation due to some scheduled off days. If Manaea is back sometime in April, this should not be a major concern for the team. But they are now one injury away from needing help immediately.
They must go get an arm now.
With Blackburn coming off surgery, Senga barely pitching last season, and Holmes recently becoming a starting pitcher, there are far too many question marks for the present-day rotation to be what it actually looks like when the season begins. It's a long season, and more injuries are expected to come down the pipeline.
While these injuries aren't serious and it's not necessarily time for New York to push the panic button, it's time to get an arm. This was their biggest question mark prior to the injuries, and now it became a bigger one.
So who could (and who should) the Mets add now? Let's take a look.
Jose Quintana
This signing almost seems too easy for David Stearns and company. Jose Quintana was a pivotal piece for the 2024 Mets and was lights out down the stretch and in the postseason. Quintana gave up just three earned runs total over the final six starts of the regular season, which included four scoreless outings.
The 36-year-old southpaw finished with a 3.75 ERA for the season. Quintana has expressed interest in returning to the Mets and also reportedly turned down a potential deal to sign with the Pirates. Quintana likely is only getting a one-year deal. The caveat for the Mets is they would essentially be paying him double the cost due to the luxury tax.
Dylan Cease
Trading top prospects for Dylan Cease would be more of a panic move for the Mets. That is the kind of deal that you might wait on if there was another injury or two and you became desperate. Since Montas and Manaea are both likely to be back within the first two months of the regular season, the Mets don't have to trade the farm for a one-year rental.
If they did go that route though, Cease is an option from the Padres. The 29-year-old righty is owed $13.75 million this season and then will enter free agency. He's also coming off a stellar season, pitching to the tune of a 3.47 ERA over 33 starts, striking out 224 batters over 189.1 innings pitched.
While Cease would solve a lot of problems, the Mets should not enter panic mode yet. They've already lost one of their depth infielders in Nick Madrigal, so trading away a potential infield prospect to get Cease would not make a ton of sense for the Mets.
Kyle Gibson
Kyle Gibson is another intriguing veteran on the back end of his career who still has yet to sign anywhere. The 37-year-old righty is coming off a solid season with the Cardinals, finishing with a 4.24 ERA over 30 starts and 169.2 innings pitched.
One thing Gibson has going for him is the ability to stay healthy. Outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Gibson has made 29 or more starts every year of his career since 2014 outside of 2016, where he made 25. That kind of consistency getting out there every five days for a decade is unheard of in baseball.
His career ERA is 4.52, meaning he's basically a walking quality start. Gibson was projected to make in the range of $13 million a year going into the offseason, which is likely outside of what the Mets are going to spend if they did indeed add someone. But if that price tag is cut in half, Gibson could be an outside option to add.
Spencer Turnbull
Spencer Turnbull is a name nobody is really talking about, but he would be an intriguing add. Turnbull has the ability to do exactly what the Mets would need if they add someone...move to the bullpen when their arms get healthy. The 32-year-old righty did just that for the Phillies in 2024.
Turnbull made seven starts for the Phillies to great success, and then made 10 appearances out of the bullpen. He finished the season with a 2.65 ERA; unfortunately, his season ended in late June due to a lat strain.
Assuming Turnbull is now 100% healthy, he likely would not cost the Mets a ton and could move into a long-man kind of role in the bullpen when he's no longer needed as a starter. If the Mets don't add Quintana, expect Turnbull to be a name they could look to add.