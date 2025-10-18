Should the Mets pursue a trade for Brewers ace?
With the World Series quickly approaching, the 2025 offseason will be here soon enough. When it arrives, the New York Mets will be one of, if not the most intriguing teams to watch.
After falling well short of expectations and collapsing to the point where they didn’t even make the playoffs, the Mets are expected to be very active this offseason. Their biggest weakness, the starting rotation, played a major role in that downfall and will be a primary area of focus moving forward.
Over the past two seasons, the Mets have felt the weight of not having a true ace at the top of their staff. If they want to return to contender status, they need someone they can count on to lead the rotation every fifth day.
Enter the Milwaukee Brewers, recently eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who, according to reports, may be open to trading someone the Mets could desperately use.
Why Freddy Peralta could be the ace the Mets have been missing
After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the Milwaukee Brewers enter an offseason filled with big decisions. According to Andy McCullough of The Athletic, one of those decisions could involve fielding trade offers for their ace, Freddy Peralta.
Peralta has been with the Brewers since 2018 and has consistently been an effective starting pitcher. In 2025, he put together his best season to date, posting a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts. He isn’t expected to hit free agency until after the 2026 season, with the Brewers holding an $8 million club option for that final year — part of the five-year, $15.5 million extension he signed back in 2020.
On the surface, keeping Peralta would make sense for a Brewers team coming off a fantastic 2025 campaign. However, Milwaukee has a history of trading key players a year before free agency — a pattern they continued last offseason when they dealt closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Read More: Should the Mets pursue a trade for emerging Astros ace?
For a New York Mets team in desperate need of starting pitching, a potential Peralta trade could be an opportunity too good to pass up. At 29 years old, Peralta appears to be entering the prime of his career.
According to Baseball Savant, Peralta posted a Pitching Run Value of 26, ranking in the 97th percentile across Major League Baseball. The right-hander even went on a stretch during the season where he threw 29 straight scoreless innings.
The Mets’ rotation has a number of questions from top to bottom. Rookie sensation Nolan McLean will headline the group, followed by David Peterson and Clay Holmes, but beyond them, the depth is uncertain.
Kodai Senga, with two years remaining on his contract, struggled so much that the Mets sent him down to Triple-A Syracuse in September. Two rookies, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong, showed promise but still appear to need more fine-tuning. Overall, it’s not a rotation capable of competing with the league’s best.
Acquiring Freddy Peralta would give the Mets a true ace at the top of the rotation, something they’ve lacked for the past two seasons. Whether it’s Peralta or someone else, the Mets need an ace who can lead the rotation and put the team back in championship contention.