Should the Mets Pursue This Middle Infielder?
As the New York Mets look to upgrade their roster, one position they need to take into consideration is second base.
New York has an exciting middle infield prospect in Luisangel Acuña, who got off to an amazing start to his career by going 12-for-39 with six extra-base hits. However, the Mets have yet to make a decision on whether he will remain on the big league roster; Acuña is only 22 years old with a still-developing skillset.
If Acuña is not considered ready to assume a starting role, then the Mets will look for a stopgap. A possible option has surfaced recently, as second baseman Brendan Rodgers was non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies and is a free agent.
However, while Rodgers has upside (drafted third overall back in 2015), he wouldn't be a good fit in Queens.
The 28-year-old has been below average both at the plate and in the field, as he's never posted a wRC+ higher than 98 in a full season, while being worth -5 outs above average with a -4 fielding run value for his career. Rodgers' hitting has also been unimpressive despite playing in the notoriously hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field; his career slash line is .266/.316/.409. The highest fWAR Rodgers has had in a season is 1.8 (in 2022), while he is only worth 2.8 fWAR in his six MLB seasons.
If anything, the Mets are better off sticking with Jeff McNeil at second base until Acuña is ready. While McNeil is 32 years old and hit just .238 last season, this was mostly due to a miserable first half that saw him hit .216/.276/.314 with a 70 wRC+. After the All-Star break, the veteran second baseman performed significantly better, slashing .289/.376/.547 with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI, and a 156 wRC+ before going down with an injury; McNeil was ultimately able to recover in time to play in the postseason.
McNeil's 97 wRC+ and 1.3 fWAR are both superior to Rodgers (88 wRC+, 0.8 fWAR), and the veteran even has superior defensive metrics (0 OAA and FRV for McNeil, -3 OAA and -2 FRV for Rodgers).
There is still time for Rodgers to turn his career around, as he's 28 years old and could be entering his athletic prime. However, with the Mets already having a better option at second base, pursing Rodgers as a reclamation project isn't necessary.