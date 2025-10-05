Six Mets prospects named in FanGraphs Top 100
The praise continues to roll in for the New York Mets farm system.
FanGraphs released their end-of-season top 100 prospects ranking, featuring six Mets minor leaguers. Unsurprisingly, they ranked Nolan McLean as the organization's number one prospect, but also had fellow right-handed hurlers Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat close behind.
Earlier in the week, MLB Pipeline released their updated top 100 prospect rankings with four Mets minor leaguers making the cut. These rankings had the breakout starter McLean 11th overall as the league's top pitching prospect and had Tong 46th overall, but left Sproat outside the top 100.
FanGraphs was impressed with all three, placing McLean 12th overall, Tong 33rd overall, and Sproat at 51st overall; outfielder Carson Benge (59), third baseman Jacob Reimer (63) and infielder/outfielder Jett Williams (69) rounded out the Mets representation in the top 100.
New York Mets prospects earn high end-of-season rankings
While both FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline had McLean just outside their top ten, FanGraphs had the 24-year-old behind Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bubba Chandler as their top pitching prospect and fifth overall player.
"McLean’s breaking stuff is obviously plus or better," they said of the young right-hander. "And he commands a distinct pair of fastballs to the locations in which they’re each most effective, with the sinker variant looking especially nasty."
McLean was able to prove this at the big-league level, using his elite fastball and "nuanced breaking balls" to generate 57 strikeouts over eight starts. There is clearly still a tremendous amount of potential in McLean to develop into one of the league's top arms, but as is, he projects to be the Mets' number one option going forward.
For Tong, the transition to the major leagues wasn't as smooth, but his tremendous minor league season and high upside put him in FanGraphs' "Virtual Lock Mid-Rotation Types" tier alongside Cleveland's Parker Messick, Seattle's Kade Anderson, Toronto's Trey Yesavage, and Luis Morales of the Athletics.
Tong dominated the minors, earning the MiLB pitching prospect of the year award and receiving his big-league promotion in August. The 22-year-old made 20 starts in Double-A, pitching to a 1.59 ERA with 162 strikeouts before he was promoted to Triple-A. It took just two scoreless starts there before the Mets called him up for his MLB debut.
Tong's unorthodox over-the-top delivery fooled hitters all year with his elite riding fastball and looping curveball. His stuff played at times in his five major league starts, but the Mets may be better served if Tong can get some additional work in the minors early next year before he joins the rotation full-time.
The same could be said for Brandon Sproat, who was called up to make his MLB debut within a week after Tong and just a couple weeks after McLean. The 25-year-old right hander made four starts for New York, going 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.
Sproat was far from overmatched in his limited big-league action, but he could still be a half-season or so away from being a reliable cog in the Mets rotation. While David Stearns and the front office will certainty look to address the starting pitching this offseason, Tong and Sproat may figure into the rotation again whether they are ready or not.
Benge, Reimer, and Williams, who are all coming off strong seasons at the plate, could fill positional needs for the Mets next season. FanGraphs' placed Benge in their "Bat-First Regulars" tier after he slashed .317/.407/.571 across 145 plate appearances in Double-A. The 2024 first-round pick made 67 appearances in center field in his first full minor league season and profiles as the long-term answer at the position for New York.
Reimer, 21, quietly emerged as one of the organization's top sluggers and was also labeled a "Bat-First Regular." In 122 games at High-A and Double-A, Reimer slashed .282/.379/.491 with 17 homers and 77 RBIs. His consistent play in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 puts him on the radar for a promotion to Triple-A before the end of the next year on a team that lacks a true long-term option at third base.
Williams also put together a strong bounce-back campaign in 2025 and put himself back in the discussion as one of the Mets top prospects. At just 21 years old, Williams is coming off his third professional season after he was selected 14th overall in 2022.
Williams' athleticism allows him to impact winning with great speed and defensive versatility. But with improving consistency and pop at the plate (.828 OPS, 17 HRs), he has made a great case to replace the aging Jeff McNeil at second base.
Coming off a disappointing season, the Mets will have to make changes going into 2026. While they have proven willing to spend on free agents and make aggressive trades, the most impactful moves may come through promoting any number of their impressive prospects.