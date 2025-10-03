Mets' Nolan McLean ranked as MLB's top pitching prospect
When the season got shaky, the New York Mets were forced to lean on their top three pitching prospects to carry them through the end of the season and preserve the hope for a strong postseason run.
As the rotation fell apart around them and the Mets' season ended without a playoff spot, the young starting pitchers remained an impressive bright spot on what was otherwise a tremendously disappointing ballclub.
With the Wild Card round wrapped up, MLB Pipeline took to reranking their top 100 prospects, with four Mets players making the cut. Most notable was Nolan McLean, who became the league's top ranked pitching prospect and 11th overall player. Behind him was outfielder Carson Benge at 21, infielder/outfielder Jett Williams at 30, and pitcher Jonah Tong at 46.
Nolan McLean named MLB's top pitching prospect
McLean's fantastic 2025 began in Double-A, where he cut his ERA down from a 4.19 the season before to a 1.37 through his first five starts. The right-hander continued to dominate in Triple-A, where he posted a 2.78 ERA through 16 games (13 starts). MiLB honored McLean's minor league efforts with the annual Breakout Prospect of the Year award.
But his rapid emergence was most obvious when the big-league club called him up to debut on August 16th; he spun a gem against the Seattle Mariners, allowing just two hits and striking out eight across 5.1 scoreless innings. McLean quickly became the Mets' best and most reliable option for the rest of the season, as the team's more established starters struggled mightily and fellow rookies Tong and Brandon Sproat experienced the normal inconsistencies of a young pitcher.
McLean, on the other hand, hit no road bumps and pitched to a stunning 5-1 record with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts across his first eight MLB starts. In mid-September, he became the first pitcher in league history to record an ERA below 1.20 and 40-plus strikeouts through their first six career starts; he was also the first Mets pitcher to begin their career with six consecutive starts of five-plus innings and two runs or fewer.
With his dazzling year, McLean jumped up 25 spots from his previous MLB Pipeline ranking of 36. This leap marked the third-highest rise of any prospect, behind catchers Rainiel Rodriguez of the St. Louis Cardinals (93 to 55) and Carter Jensen of the Kansas City Royals (66 to 39).
Coming in ten spots behind McLean was Benge, his former teammate at Oklahoma State. He remained consistent since the last ranking in August, moving back just one spot from 20 to 21. But much like McLean, Benge put together a strong breakout campaign and solidified himself as the Mets' top position player.
Benge slashed .317/.407/.571 across 145 plate appearances for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and was promoted to Triple-A on August 10th. He was injured for most of August and struggled when he returned, but with a season OPS of .857 and a strong glove, the 22-year-old seems poised to make an impact for a Mets team that desperately needs help in center field.
Williams, who will likely figure into New York's plans for 2026, also remained in the same spot since August at 30th. The former first-round pick was promoted to Triple-A alongside Benge and strung together a strong season, slashing .261/.363/.465 with 17 homers and 34 stolen bases across both minor league levels. With the ability to play both middle-infield spots as well as center field, Williams could be a strong option if the club decides to move on from veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil.
Tong was the final Met to earn a spot in the top 100, coming in at 46th. His tremendous minor league campaign earned him the MiLB honor of Pitching Prospect of the Year, as well as a call-up to the Mets major league roster. In the minors, Tong had the best ERA among qualified pitchers with 1.43 and had the most strikeouts with 179. In his five big league starts, the 22-year-old right-hander was inconsistent and produced a 7.71 ERA, but flashed his advanced stuff while picking up two wins.
The Mets will likely pursue other starting pitching options for the start of next season, allowing Tong and Sproat to continue their development in the minor leagues before making a long-term impact with the club. But McLean was downright dominant and will be a clear-cut top option for years to come in the rotation.