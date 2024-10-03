Slumping Mets' Slugger Could be Playing Final Game With Team
The New York Mets will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series on Thursday night with the hopes of advancing to the NLDS with a win.
However, if New York loses, they will be eliminated, which would mean their season is over. It could also potentially mean that first baseman Pete Alonso has played his last game with the team, as the star slugger is set to become a free agent this winter.
Alonso had a down year statistically to his standards, as he only slashed .240/.329/.459 with an OPS of .788, 34 home runs and 88 RBIs.
Especially towards the last few weeks of the regular season, Alonso's power has diminished and it has carried over in the Mets' two postseason games thus far. Since his last home run on September 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Alonso has gone just 5-for-38 at the plate with all five of those hits being singles.
The "Polar Bear" has also been a non-factor in the team's two postseason games as well. Despite working three walks, Alonso has gone just 1-for-5 at the plate with that one hit being a broken-bat single.
Amid his offensive woes, the 29-year-old told reporters that he still feels comfortable offensively despite his numbers indicating otherwise.
"I feel good. I feel like I'm taking pretty decent at-bats. I feel really consistent, I just need to keep swinging and good things will happen," Alonso said.
With the Mets now in a win-or-go home scenario on Thursday, they would love to see their star first baseman ignite a spark into their lineup as they look to advance to play the Phillies.
Although there is a possibility of tonight being Alonso's last game wearing orange and blue, he's not focused on that quite yet.
"I really haven't thought of it, because my whole focus is going deep in the playoffs. I don't really want to think about that at all. I want to think about winning the game tomorrow," the slugger said.
Alonso has spent his entire professional career with the Mets, who selected him in the second-round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The righty swinger has also become a franchise cornerstone during his six big-league seasons in Queens.
That being said, should New York fail to knock off the Brewers, Thursday night's game could potentially be Alonso's last with the Mets.