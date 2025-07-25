Inside The Mets

Source: Mets among teams to check in on Luis Robert Jr.

The New York Mets are among the handful of teams that have checked in on center fielder Luis Robert Jr., as sources told Mets On SI.

Jul 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
With the July 31 MLB trade deadline only seven days away, the New York Mets are looking at bullpen and center field in order to upgrade their roster.

As sources told Mets On SI, the Mets are among the handful of teams that have checked in on Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Earlier in the week, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said he was comfortable with the duo of Jeff McNeil and defensive whiz Tyrone Taylor in center field, but indicated that the team will be engaged on outside candidates for the position.

“For me, the bar to improve center field has probably risen over the last two weeks,’’ Stearns said. “Obviously, in that position, certainly we’re gonna be engaged, but we’ve got to clear a bar that actually makes us better, given the cost.” 

Robert is having a down statistical season, slashing .206/.293/.343 with a .636 OPS, 10 home runs and 41 RBI. However, the 27-year-old still has major upside and is a solid glove in center field.

Robert mashes left-handed pitching too, posting a .294 average and .966 OPS this year against southpaws. He has also had a red-hot month of July, hitting .351/.442/.541 in 11 games. Robert holds a .298 average and .911 OPS with three homers in his last 15 games.

Robert is making $15 million this year and comes along with a $20 million club option in each of the next two seasons.

Robert is just two years removed from crushing 38 homers and posting a .857 OPS. For that, the White Sox are not willing to take a lesser return for him given the upside. And while the Mets should probably be cautious about giving up too much for a player that has struggled since the start of the 2024 season, Robert's potential is intriguing and could pay dividends for the Mets or another contender if he continues to trend in the right direction.

