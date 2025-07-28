Source: New York Mets inquired on Marlins starter Edward Cabrera
The New York Mets could still add a starting pitcher before the 6 p.m. EST trade deadline on Thursday, July 31.
The Mets have checked in on several arms from Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates to old friend Luis Severino of the Athletics as they try to improve their pitching staff prior to Thursday.
You can now add another name to the long list. The Mets have inquired about Miami Marlins right-handed starter Edward Cabrera, as sources told Mets On SI on Monday.
Cabrera, 27, is having a solid year for the Marlins, posting a 4-4 record, 3.48 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 88 innings (17 starts). The right-hander also comes along with three more years of club control after the 2025 season, which is why the ask for Cabrera is likely high.
Per The New York Post, the Mets also recently checked in on Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who is having a down season for Miami. However, the asking price for Alcantara is said to be "steep."
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was asked over the weekend if the team is aiming to make a major acquisition to the starting rotation.
"I don't know how many 'raise the ceiling'-type players are going to be traded," Stearns said. "If those guys are available, we'll be involved"
The Mets have already added hard-throwing left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles. The expectation is that they will bring in more bullpen help and could acquire a centerfielder and/or starting pitcher. Cabrera would fit that bill if the Mets can swing a significant deal with the Marlins.