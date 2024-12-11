Inside The Mets

Sources: Mets Open to Trading Starling Marte For Relief Pitching

The New York Mets are open to trading outfielder Starling Marte for relief pitching help this offseason, sources tell Mets On SI.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

DALLAS - The hot stove is sizzling and it's safe to say the New York Mets have been busy after netting big fish free agent outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal on the eve of Winter Meetings on Sunday.

As is the general norm for major league ball clubs at this time of year, the Mets have been discussing a multitude of different deals and scenarios on both the free agent market and trade market as they try to continue to improve their roster.

One possibility for the Mets involves potentially shipping one of their veteran bats out of town to enhance another area of weakness.

The Mets are open to trading veteran outfielder/DH Starling Marte in exchange for relief help, and have already talked to a number of teams, as sources told Mets On SI.

In order to move Marte, the Mets would likely have to pay down a portion of the slugger's salary as the 36-year-old is set to make $20.75 million in 2025 in what is the fourth-and-final season of his four-year, $78 million deal. Per sources, the Mets seem to be willing to pay for part of his contract if it nets them a bullpen piece or several.

Given the arrival of Soto, the Mets' outfield is set with their new superstar manning right field, recent trade acquisition Jose Siri in center field in a platoon with Tyrone Taylor and left fielder Brandon Nimmo. This means Marte is currently projected to be the primary DH, which could be the case this year.

Pitching currently appears to be the focus for the Mets, who could use at least one more big-league starter after signing Frankie Montas and converted reliever Clay Holmes to join Kodai Senga and David Peterson in the rotation.

But beyond starting pitching, the Mets are in desperate need of major league relievers as they have only added to their bullpen depth with a plethora of minor league deals this offseason. Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith and Adam Ottavino are all free agents, and the Mets need more experience in their bullpen.

President of baseball operations David Stearns could potentially call up his old team in the Milwaukee Brewers, who have reportedly made elite closer Devin Williams ($3.35 million), a free agent after the 2025 season, available this winter. Milwaukee does need a DH following Christian Yelich's late season back surgery, but it would likely take more than Marte to land a reliever of Williams' caliber.

The Mets must do something to bring in capable relief help and the trade market is one way to do so. It sounds as though trading Marte in order to land bullpen pieces is one option on the table that has been discussed.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News