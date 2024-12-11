Sources: Mets Open to Trading Starling Marte For Relief Pitching
DALLAS - The hot stove is sizzling and it's safe to say the New York Mets have been busy after netting big fish free agent outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal on the eve of Winter Meetings on Sunday.
As is the general norm for major league ball clubs at this time of year, the Mets have been discussing a multitude of different deals and scenarios on both the free agent market and trade market as they try to continue to improve their roster.
One possibility for the Mets involves potentially shipping one of their veteran bats out of town to enhance another area of weakness.
The Mets are open to trading veteran outfielder/DH Starling Marte in exchange for relief help, and have already talked to a number of teams, as sources told Mets On SI.
In order to move Marte, the Mets would likely have to pay down a portion of the slugger's salary as the 36-year-old is set to make $20.75 million in 2025 in what is the fourth-and-final season of his four-year, $78 million deal. Per sources, the Mets seem to be willing to pay for part of his contract if it nets them a bullpen piece or several.
Given the arrival of Soto, the Mets' outfield is set with their new superstar manning right field, recent trade acquisition Jose Siri in center field in a platoon with Tyrone Taylor and left fielder Brandon Nimmo. This means Marte is currently projected to be the primary DH, which could be the case this year.
Pitching currently appears to be the focus for the Mets, who could use at least one more big-league starter after signing Frankie Montas and converted reliever Clay Holmes to join Kodai Senga and David Peterson in the rotation.
But beyond starting pitching, the Mets are in desperate need of major league relievers as they have only added to their bullpen depth with a plethora of minor league deals this offseason. Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith and Adam Ottavino are all free agents, and the Mets need more experience in their bullpen.
President of baseball operations David Stearns could potentially call up his old team in the Milwaukee Brewers, who have reportedly made elite closer Devin Williams ($3.35 million), a free agent after the 2025 season, available this winter. Milwaukee does need a DH following Christian Yelich's late season back surgery, but it would likely take more than Marte to land a reliever of Williams' caliber.
The Mets must do something to bring in capable relief help and the trade market is one way to do so. It sounds as though trading Marte in order to land bullpen pieces is one option on the table that has been discussed.