Star Pitcher Deemed as Top Trade Candidate, Could Reunite With Mets
The New York Mets could be looking to bolster their starting rotation for the second half of this MLB season.
Their starting pitchers currently have a combined 4.32 ERA this year, which is ranked 21st in MLB. Although Mets’ injured ace Kodai Senga is expected to return by the end of the month, adding more depth to their rotation will increase their chances of securing an NL Wild Card spot, and will add insurance in case another starter gets hurt at some point.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand believes Toronto Blue Jays righty starter Chris Bassitt would make a lot of sense for New York to reunite with.
“Bassitt has been solid over the past two months for the underachieving Blue Jays, but his performance in June surely caught the eye of teams seeking rotation help,” Feinsand wrote. “The 35-year-old posted a 1.95 ERA in six starts (37 innings), throwing six-plus innings in four of his past six outings. Bassitt is earning $22 million this season and again in 2025.”
Given that the Blue Jays currently have a 39-48 record and sit in last place in the AL East, they’ll likely be looking to trade Bassitt for prospects.
Bassitt is 7-7 with a 3.43 ERA in 18 starts this season and has looked excellent over the past month.
The 35-year-old Ohio product has pitched for the Mets before. He was acquired from the Oakland Athletics before the 2022 season and went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 181.2 innings for New York in his lone season with the club.
After the 2022 season ended, he signed a three-year, $63 million deal with Toronto.
Perhaps a Mets reunion will be in store for Bassitt later this month.