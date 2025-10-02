Starling Marte sends message to Mets ahead of free agency
Changes will be coming to the New York Mets this offseason after the team with the second-highest payroll in baseball failed to make the postseason in 2025.
Some of these changes will involve the departure of expiring contracts and the Mets have quite a few in Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, Ryne Stanek, Jesse Winker, among others.
It remains to be seen who will be retained, with Alonso looking like a priority, but at least one other veteran is hoping to return to the Mets and that's Marte.
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Marte told Will Sammon that he would love to continue to play for the Mets going forward.
“Only God knows, but with continued good health, I’d love to have the opportunity to play at least three or four more years, and continue to be part of this team and continue to help the young guys grow," Marte told The Athletic.
Marte was a part-time player last season, where he mostly served as a right-handed hitting DH platoon and backup outfielder. The soon-to-be 37-year-old slashed .270/.335/.410 with a .745 OPS, nine home runs and 34 RBI in 98 games.
Marte's 98 games was his second-highest total (excluding the 2024 postseason) as a Met in his four-year tenure. Marte signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets ahead of the 2022 season and was an All-Star in Queens in his first campaign with the club.
Although Marte was no longer an everyday player in 2025, he built a reputation as a clubhouse leader and mentor to the younger players on the Mets.
He also has a very close relationship with Mets $765 million superstar Juan Soto. And despite Soto replacing Marte as the Mets' starting right fielder, Marte helped Soto get acclimated to his new team.
Should the Mets bring Marte back?
This is pure speculation, but I'd predict the return of Marte is 40/60 in terms of him staying versus leaving the Mets.
At this stage of his career, Marte is a right-handed bench bat that could help a number of contending teams both on and off the field. His leadership has also proven to be valuable.
A reduced role could help Marte remain healthy as he continues his playing career in his late-30's in 2026 and potentially beyond.
Depending on the cost of retaining the veteran, it wouldn't be the worst thing for president of baseball operations David Stearns to at least kick the tires on a reunion with Marte this winter.