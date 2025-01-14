Steve Cohen May Need to Intervene in Mets' Pete Alonso Pursuit, per Insider
It's no secret that the New York Mets and Pete Alonso are deep in contract negotiations at this point, and have been going back and forth for at least the past several weeks.
While it had initially been reported that the "hang up" between the two sides was the years Alonso was asking for (Jon Heyman of the New York Post said, "They're going to figure out the money in terms of dollars per year, but it is the years that we are talking about," during his live show with Bleacher Report on January 1), a January 10 report from Mets GM and current MLB analyst Jim Duquette revealed that Alonso's camp, "offered the Mets a three-year deal with opt outs. This deal is only available to the Mets right now."
Duquette then made a January 14 appearance on Foul Territory TV where he provided updates on current Alonso contract negotiations.
"It has been a stare-down... with the Mets and Pete," Duquette said, per an X post from Foul Territory. "Because there's some uncertainty that there are a lot of suitors for him right now. A lot of the first base options are closed."
He later added, "I'd be really surprised if Pete wasn't back with [the Mets]. But when you start to see the market go in that direction, I think David Stearns is one of the bright[est] presidents of baseball operations in the game, and he realizes he doesn't have to bid against himself right now. There aren't a lot of suitors that it would seem Pete wants to play for."
"I think Steve Cohen may have to eventually jump in on this one," Duquette continued. "I think that's why it has been held up at this point still, and until, I think Steve Cohen may have to jump in on this."
Despite the ongoing negotiations, the sentiment still seems to be that Alonso will most likely end up back in Queens.