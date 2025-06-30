Inside The Mets

Steve Cohen sends 'frustrated' message about Mets brutal losing stretch

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen broke silence on his team's 3-13 stretch with a strong message.

Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on the field before the Mets home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With their 12-1 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 29, the New York Mets now hold a 48-37 on the regular season. However, those who have been following the Mets know this record doesn't come close to telling the team's current story.

The Mets are 3-13 in their past 16 games. They have now been swept by the Pirates (and were outscored 30-4 by them across the three-game series), the Atlanta Braves, and the Tampa Bay Rays over the past month. They had an MLB-leading 45-24 record on June 12 and have since been the league's worst team.

Back on June 10, Mets owner Steve Cohen sent a strong message about what his club had produced to that point in the year, as he made an X post that read, "This team keeps grinding away . Relentless !"

This post came right after the Mets had secured a hard-fought 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals in extra innings.

Cohen made another X post on June 30. And his sentiment with this message was much different than the one 20 days prior.

"Tough stretch , no sugarcoating it . I didn’t see this coming . I’m as frustrated as everybody else . We will get through this period . Our injured pitching will come back over the next few weeks . It is unlikely the team’s hitting with RISP will continue at this weak pace. Keep the faith!" Cohen wrote.

Cohen's sentiment is spot on, given that it's a long season that's filled with ups and downs for every team. However, Mets fans also have a right to feel worried about their beloved club's on-field product over the past few weeks.

