Mets predicted to trade for buy-low injured outfielder
It feels like just about every MLB insider and analyst has linked the New York Mets to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. over the past year or so.
However, given that Robert Jr. has been extremely underwhelming so far this season (he's currently hitting .185 with a .583 OPS, 8 home runs, and 22 stolen bases this season), the White Sox would prefer to sell him higher so that they would get a better return. Not to mention that Robert Jr. was placed on the 10-day IL on June 29 because of a hamstring strain.
But that's exactly why this trade deadline would present the perfect time for New York to buy low on Robert Jr. And that's just what Sports Illustrated editors Nick Selbe and Will Laws predicted the Mets would do in a June 27 article.
"Robert’s production at the plate has rapidly diminished since winning a Silver Slugger in 2023 to the point where he’s currently valued as a replacement-level player even with his stellar baserunning and glovework in center field. A pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and ’27 that were once seen as potential bargains are now highly unlikely to be exercised," the article wrote.
"His walk rate (10.2%) and chase rate (32.7%) are at career-high points, indicating an improvement in his plate discipline, but his abysmal squared-up rate (17.9%, second percentile in MLB) indicates there’s work for him to do to be a plus on offense. The White Sox don’t have much to gain by holding onto Robert, but it’s hard to tell if their valuation on him will come down enough by the deadline for another team to take a swing on the 27-year-old," it added before predicting that the Mets would trade for Robert Jr before the July 31 deadline.
Given that the Mets wouldn't have to part with many top prospects to secure Robert Jr. right now, this could convince the front office to bring him on board in the hope he'll turn things around.