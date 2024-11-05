Suggested Blockbuster Trade Scenario Lands All-Star First Baseman With Mets
The New York Mets enter the offseason with a long list of positions to address. At or near the top of that list is first base as homegrown star Pete Alonso is a free agent for the first time in his career.
On Monday, the Mets extended the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Alonso. It is widely expected that Alonso will reject this offer and test free agency. Alonso, who will turn 30 in December, will likely be seeking a multi-year deal even if it means leaving New York. The qualifying offer means that if Alonso signs elsewhere, the Mets will receive a draft pick as compensation.
While much of the discussion this season has been about re-signing Alonso, one analyst believes the team should consider making a blockbuster trade to replace him. On SNY’s Baseball Night in New York, Anthony McCarron boldly predicted that the Mets will trade for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
McCarron proposed a blockbuster deal that would see the Mets send top prospects Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford as well as utility man Jeff McNeil to the Blue Jays in exchange for Guerrero. Williams and Clifford are the No. 1 and No. 4 ranked prospects in the Mets’ system according to SNY’s Joe DeMayo.
Of the deal, McCarron said, “Maybe it’s not perfect, maybe you move one of the prospects out because it’s only one year of Vlad Jr. before he becomes a free agent.” Guerrero is five years younger than Alonso and is set to make $28.8 million in 2025.
“Jeff McNeil goes over as the kind of proven major league player that the Blue Jays can hang onto. And the Mets get a going-to-be 26-year-old superstar to play first base, have around, and maybe even sign to a long-term deal.” The Mets would likely be more willing to trade away valuable assets like Williams and Clifford if they knew they could lock up Guerrero to a long-term deal.
Alonso has said that he loves the city of New York and would love to stay with the Mets if possible. That being said, the power-hitting first baseman will be highly sought after on the free agent market and there's no guarantee that he will be back in Queens.
Guerrero would be a solid replacement option if the Mets cannot retain Alonso.